Roberto Saviano celebrates the news on social media

In recent days the newly created streaming platform HBO Max has obtained the rights for the four seasons (and for the fifth coming) of Gomorrah – The series, as well as for L'Immortale, the film directed by Marco D'Amore that bridges between seasons 4 and 5. The news confirms the Sky Original production as the most international of the Italian ones.

The New York Timesafter all, has placed Gomorrah in fifth place among the most important non-American TV series of the last ten years.

Roberto Saviano, author of the book from which Matteo Garrone's film was taken first and the Sky series then, published a post on Facebook to celebrate the arrival of Gomorrah on HBO. As can also be seen at the bottom of the news, the journalist and writer from Campania has published a photo of Salvatore Esposito (Genny Savastano in the series), accompanying it with a caption that reads:

"I am happy that the #Gomorra series enters the big HBO family in the United States. Happy with this new American trip. Happy that the legs of the project, 14 years afterrelease of the book, continue to take him far. "

After the stop imposed by the lockdown, the production of the fifth season of Gomorrah seems ready to leave. For further details, we refer to everything we know about Gomorra 5 and to the ten curiosities about Salvatore Esposito.