Roberto Palazuelos at 53 proudly boasts wrinkles on his neck

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Roberto Palazuelos is one of the most recognized celebrities on the small screen, because we have seen him in countless soap operas, but at 53 years of age he is still a heartthrob, as he shows in his Instagram posts.

As if that were not enough, the famous 'black diamond', he is very proud of the small wrinkles he shows on his neck, because not even that little detail has prevented him from receiving all kinds of compliments from his fans, who consider him a very handsome man .

"Beautiful! For when the second season?", "Very good handsome style", "Greetings I liked your mini series, not bored, I loved Giorgio jajjja and Toro hahaha greetings", they wrote to the histrion.

Recall that Roberto launched his reality called Palazuelos my king, which has had great popularity because it shows the glamorous life of the socialite, also released more intimate details about his life, because the histrion rarely speaks of her.

It should be mentioned that Roberto was annoyed with the production of the Luis Miguel series a few months ago, because he did not find it at all pleasant as described in the story, so he preferred to tell the truth about how the adolescence of his now examining the Sun was.

As if that were not enough, the actor said that he did not want to have problems with the singer but the fact that nothing was clarified about how friendship was bothered him too much.

.

