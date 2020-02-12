Roberto Palazuelos advises his son to "take care of his race" and "don't mix"

Share it:

The actor and businessman Roberto Palazuelos generates great controversy in each chapter of the reality show that transmits part of his life through the signal of MTV

Also known as "Black Diamond" He has shown several facets on the screen, from his most serious to the most comical part; However, what generates indignation in social networks is its clasismo and machismo.

Among the comments of Palazuelos Those who qualify women and their decision to be mothers stand out: for the lawyer, when women refuse to be mothers, they only serve to have sex and nothing else.

As if that were not enough, he advised his son so that, if he marries, it is with someone of ‘his race’ and not do it for joint property because women end up taking everything away.

"I want to have handsome grandchildren, I do not want Robertito to rave (…) Take care of your race, do not mix," he said Roberto Palazuelos to his son in the ninth chapter of his controversial program.

The businessman from Acapulco even commented that the day his son “arrives with a beautiful girlfriend” will reward him by buying a vehicle.

“My biggest pride is my son. He is a super sportsman and we share many things together (…) Robertito is my greatest blessing, ”he said Palazuelos when referring to his firstborn in an interview.

The ‘Black Diamond’ He not only advised his son, but also gave him a chain of the Holy Trinity. Before the luxurious present, Roberto Palazuelos Jr. He assured that his father almost never gives him such gifts.

“He almost never gives me beautiful and expensive gifts. Thank you for the gift pa ’; I want to follow your legacy, ”said the adolescent as a result of his relationship with Yadira Garza.

With information from SinEmbargoMx

