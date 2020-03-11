 Roberto Orci would be working on a Spider-Man spin-off, possibly Solo

Share it:

We woke up with a new rumor that they publish from The Wrap and that insiders like Charles Murphy or Daniel Richtman They are also commenting although the latter have not yet been very confident with the information. Sony Pictures would have embarked on a new spin-off of the Spider-Man universe and would have added the screenwriter Roberto Orci to take care of the project.

Roberto Orci is a screenwriter and producer who has worked in many series and movies (“Hawaii 5.0”, “Sleepy Hollow”, "Star Trek: Beyond") but in this blog we also know him for being one of the multiple scriptwriters of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro", of 2014.

It is still unknown which character could be the protagonist of this new adventure of the Sony Spider-Man universe (not UCM), but the view is on Alone. This character, real name James bourne, born in “Web of Spider-Man # 19” and he was a student and very good athlete who enlisted in the army, where he saw how good the melee was doing. His good results on the battlefield meant that he will be assigned to a special body, the Omega Strike, aimed at fighting terrorism. There he was subjected to a hard program for which he was implanted with cyber chips that offered him the ability to teleport. The group's first mission was a disaster because they were ambushed and the whole group, except for James, ended up dead. From there he began using the alias Solo, and began his own solo battle against terrorism, subsisting that everything that is robbing the terrorist groups he is attacking. His fight against evil has led him to cross paths with Spider-Man on several occasions, although they are respected, they do not have very good opinion of each other's ideals.

Via information | TheWrap