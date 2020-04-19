Sports

Roberto Martínez talks about Hazard's recovery ahead of the competition

April 19, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Roberto Martinezselector Belgium, revealed that the recovery of Eden Hazard He is on the right track, he assured that he will benefit from the halt due to the coronavirus pandemic by being able to play the end of the season when football resumes in Spain Because, he said, he has "the positive feeling" of a soon return.

"I know that Eden is recovering well. It is not far from walking again and there is no complication, "he revealed in statements to VTM News.

'The Spanish league has stopped and Eden does not miss a match. It is positive for him and we know he will come back stronger. It was fortunate that the intervention was before the outbreak and will recover soon. Now he is focused on it and I have a positive feeling that he will be back soon. '

Hazard He underwent surgery on March 5 in Dallas (United States) of the distal fibula fissure in his right leg. The estimated initial discharge period was between two and three months of withdrawal, so depending on your progress and when soccer resumes, you will have options to play again before the end of the season during the summer.

