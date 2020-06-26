Roberto ‘Manos de Piedra’ Durán ’, world boxing legend, was hospitalized for coronavirus

Share it:

File photo of former boxer Roberto Durán at the premiere of the movie "Manos de Piedra" at the Cannes Film Festival. France. May 16, 2016.

REUTERS / Regis Duvignau

Former Panamanian boxing world champion Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán was hospitalized this Thursday for the new coronavirusAlthough his life is not in danger at the moment, announced one of his sons, the same day that Panama broke its record for new cases of Covid-19.

"My dad's tests have just arrived and confirm that he is positive for covid-19”Robin Durán, son of the legendary puncher and six-time world boxing champion, announced on his Instagram account.

"Thank God for now he is not having symptoms beyond a cold. He is not in intensive care or on a ventilator, he is still under observation," he added.

Hours earlier, Robin Durán had stated that "Manos de Piedra", 69, had been hospitalized as a precaution for a "cold virus", but after tests he tested positive for Covid-19.

"We have just spoken to the doctor and he tells us that the lungs are fine and there are no signs of seriousness. Let's continue to have faith that everything will turn out well," said Robin Durán.

(Shutterstock)

"My dad felt a little cold and that is why the decision was made to take him to the hospital, since he has a lung that does not work 100% due to an accident in Argentina a few years ago."Highlighted his son.

Durán, a national hero in his country, boxed as a professional from 16 to 50 years old. He starred in 119 fights, 103 wins and 16 losses. They knocked him out four times and sent 70 of his opponents to sleep on the mat, earning him the nickname “Manos de Piedra”.

He was world champion in different categories, including the lightweight champion that he won 12 times.

Among their fights, fans remember the victory over Scotsman Ken Buchanan (1972) and Americans Sugar Ray Leonard (1980), Davey Moore (1983) and Iran Barkley (1989).

In 2016, Venezuelan director Jonathan Jakubowicz brought Durán's life to the big screen with the film “Hands of Stone”, starring also Venezuelan Édgar Ramírez, in the role of the Panamanian boxer, and Robert De Niro.

The entry of the boxing legend into a hospital center occurred on the same day that Panama broke its daily record of new cases with 1,007 infections.

The Central American country, with four million inhabitants, is the most affected by the pandemic in Central America, with a total of 564 deaths and more than 29,000 cases. In addition, 826 people are hospitalized, of which 140 are in intensive care units.

The country has gone from having an average of 200 new infections a day to a thousand. This increase occurs in a context of gradual reactivation of various sectors to avoid an economic contraction, which the government calculates at 2% for this year..

Despite the increase in infections and deaths, the Panamanian government is already thinking of reopening new economic blocks, for which it created an advisory committee this Thursday, made up of several doctors.

Redd Foxx, Don King and Roberto Duran (Shutterstock)

Its function is to adopt measures "that take us out of this crisis triumphantly and lead us to a prompt opening of all economic activities in the country," said the newly appointed Minister of Health, Luis Francisco Sucre.

The situation prompted Wednesday, the president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, to remove three ministers from his cabinet, including the head of Health, Rosario Turner, amid scandals over alleged corruption and considerable wear on the government image.

"Pandemic is destruction of the economy, of the quality of life of citizens, disease and unfortunately deaths. We have to take this very seriously, the figures are telling us every day”Said Francisco Sánchez Cárdenas, former minister and member of the new Panamanian government committee.

With information from Europa Press

