Roberto Draghetti: the voice actor who worked at ONE PIECE Stampede leaves us at 59

The world of Italian voice actors must bid farewell to one of his great interpreters. On the night of July 24, 2020, a heart attack struck the well-known voice actor and actor Roberto Draghetti, cutting him off at just 59 years old. Draghetti would have turned 60 years from now to a month.

Brother of the actress Francesca Draghetti, has been working in the world of dubbing for a long time, ranging between cinema and TV series, both live action and animation. It was the Italian voice of Noah Emmerich and Idris Elba, but also of Mickey Rourke in Sin City. He has also lent his talents several times to actors of the caliber of Terry Crews, Josh Brolin, Jean-Cloude van Damme.

Draghetti has continued to work even in recent times and in the world of anime among his latest works can be appreciated ONE PIECE: Stampede, where he voiced the villain Douglas Bullet, and Neon Genesis Evangelion in the Netflix replay, where he was the new voice of Gendo Ikari, dad of the protagonist Shinji.

He has participated in the past in The Simpsons, The Cleveland Show, Ed, Edd & Eddy where he dubbed the third protagonist Eddy, and also had a role in several Disney works, between The Jungle Book of 2009 and the television series dedicated to The Charge of the 101.