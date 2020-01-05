Roberto Carlo thanks messages after presenting his heartthrob

Share it:

Roberto Carlo, TV show host The sun rises, She presented Rubén Kuri, her boyfriend, who is an expert in fashion, on January 1 on social networks, and after that she receives congratulations and he thanks them.

Roberto Carlo made public on Instagram that is happy next to Rubén, even, the photograph in which both appear was taken in the Eiffel Tower, in Paris.

Several Mexican actors, friends of Roberto, and also fans, write positive messages about the relationship he has with the designer, who is his partner.

I'm just going to tell you one thing, that you click beautiful is love. Thank you for all your beautiful messages. We only have this life and the story of all of us deserves to be told with pride, "Roberto writes on Instagram.

That photo that I shared and all that make us smile deserve to be seen because they are full of love, we never hide them again. I love you a lot (sic), ”adds Roberto Carlo.

Roberto Carlo is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, and his full name is Roberto Carlo Alanís Almaguer.

According to information in his biography, he works as a driver at Sale el sol since May 15, 2017.

He is also an actor and has been seen acting in soap operas such as Dare to Dream, Storm in Paradise and Rebel.