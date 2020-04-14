Roberto Carlo surprises his followers with a video on TikTok

Share it:

Mexican conductor Roberto Carlo caused a sensation on social networks by sharing a TikTok video where he appears showing that he has the best dance steps for reggaeton.

Through his official Instagram account, the famous man uploaded a video with which he left his followers open-mouthed, because in addition to demonstrating that the dance is very good, he also boasted a little skin when appearing in underwear.

With the publication, he revealed that he has been away from social networks because he has been very busy with personal and work work, but despite this, he took the time to delight his followers with a "little dance".

The video reached more than 100,000 comments and thousands of comments where they praised the sensuality with which he moves in front of the camera, however, the comments were not merely positive, as they criticized him, assuring that he had already "uncovered himself."

Recall that a few months ago Carlo publicly confessed that he is gay and revealed that he had a relationship with fashion expert Roberto Kuri, with whom he was very much in love, a situation that generated much controversy in the entertainment world.