Robert Pattinson's first official image in a suit

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who would tell us a few years ago, when we saw 'Twilight' sitting on the couch, surrounded by ice cream tubs and scarves to cry, that we would end up seeing Robert 'Edward Cullen' Pattinson being the new Batman? Perfect cycle in reverse: From vampire to bat.

Although maybe we are not being very fair: Robert Pattinson has shown in these last 10 years that he is more than the vampire of the 'Twilight' saga. There is his impressive performance in 'El Faro', in 'Cosmopolis', he has filmed under the orders of Christopher Nolan … that is, Pattinson is an actor with capital letters, and nobody can deny that. Although his signing for 'The Batman' was much discussed (alas, hates of the internet), now it seems that the waters have calmed down. And they will calm down much more when everyone sees this image, the first of Pattinson in the Batman suit.

The use of red, and the mask more similar to leather than the military used by Ben Affleck, reminds a lot of Netflix's 'Daredevil'. And where did we get this image? Easy: director Matt Reeves himself has shared a short video on his Twitter showing a Robert Pattinson camera test with the suit on, and the result is amazing. Winks to the classic costume of the character but with a modern touch that will delight fans (and above with music by Michael Giacchino, responsible for the soundtrack of 'The Batman').