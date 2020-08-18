Robert Pattinson's Batman meets Tom Holland's Spider-Man in vintage fan art

Share it:

Among the cinecomics and more generally among the most anticipated and talked about titles coming out next year, particular prominence and attention certainly have the The Batman of Matt Reeves and the third chapter of the Spider-Man Sony / Marvel Studios of Jon Watts, who meet in a new and beautiful fan art via social.

The web artist Mohammed Hibban he was in fact inspired by the official trailer of The Devil All the Time (in Italian The streets of evil), new original drama Netflix directed by Antonio Campos (The Punisher TV series) which also stars among the protagonists Tom Holland is Robert Pattinson, respectively, interpreters of Spider-Man and the new Batman – which will be shown something official at the DC FanDome on 22 August.

In fact, watching the trailer, Hibban could not resist highlighting this union between two distinct and partly rival cinematic universes, but joining them together in a fan art with a vintange black and white look. This is how Spider-Man slowly becomes Batman and vice versa, while towering behind him the faces of Hollan and Pattinson without mask, as seen in The Devil All the Time.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments. We remind you that The Batman will be released in theaters on 1 October 2021 while Spider-Man 3 (which will not be called Spider-Man: Homesick) on 17 December 2021.