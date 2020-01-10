Robert Pattinson What Attracted You to Batman

Share it:

Although some have not yet overcome what Jonah Hill did not reach an agreement with Warner and leave us without discovering his version of Penguin‘The batman’Remains one of the most interesting comiqueros projects of the heroic premiere calendar in the medium term.

Encouraged by a cast that continues to add successes (at least on paper), the expectations of the new Gotham of Matt reeves They start to be exceptional. Remember that we have reasons from the beginning, since the colleague of J.J. Abrams left ‘Felicity’He ended up being responsible for projects as interesting as‘Monstrous’(2008),‘The dawn of the planet of the apes’(2014) and‘The war of the planet of the apes’(2017). From the American version of ‘Let me in’(2010) We better not talk.

Clearly, one of the keys since this project was announced has been Robert Pattinson, tremendous actor who the most sullen networks crossed out for his involvement in a certain vampire saga but, based on interesting roles and statements such as the following, he has been making it clear for years that he knows exactly what he is doing with his career.

"There is something that has always attracted me about it. I feel that there is more or less outside the scope of this kind of blockbusters”, He says in a statement to EW (via ComicBook). "Batman films have always attracted good directors and have had very good actors in them. It has a legacy and a lineage that do not seem like a project for money"

"It shows even in how the television series was made. People still see her, ”Says Pattinson. "I mean, it's a classic series, it's very, very well done. And the performances are great. It is a very interesting type of pop art series. It's funny"

"It's not like they made these movies to be able to sell toys"Sentence. "I am sure that part of them were done like that but, in the first Batman, Jack Nicholson plays the bad guy! There is something very special about it. And also for those Batman movies by Tim Burton, when I was younger I was obsessed with them"

And is that Pattinson is much more than Edward Cullen, this has been demonstrated in great interpretative works such as ‘Cosmopolis’(David Cronenberg, 2012),‘Life’(Anton Corbijn, 2015),‘Good time’(Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie, 2017),‘High life’(Claire Denis, 2018) and, already in theaters, will leave us with our mouths open with‘The lighthouse’(Robert Eggers, 2019).

‘The batman’Is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.