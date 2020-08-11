Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Sebastian Stan in The Devil All The Time poster!

Share it:

The first official poster of The Devil All The Time, new original movie Netflix out in September with protagonists Tom Holland, of the new franchise of Spider-Man, is Robert Pattinson, of the new franchise of Batman.

The film, based on the book of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, will be available to all subscribers to the well-known streaming platform starting from next September 16: described as a psychological thriller that takes place between the Second World War and that of Vietnam, The Devil All The Time follows the stories of several characters who have been damaged in some way by the effects of the two conflicts.

In recent days, the film was shown in the first official images, which allowed fans to get an idea of ​​the immense cast made available to director Antonio Campos: as you can also see in the post at the bottom, in fact, the film will boast one of the most impressive cast ever put together for a Netflix original, since in addition to Holland and Pattinson they will also find space Marvel Cinematic Universe star Sebastian Stan (who by the way replaced Chris Evans), and then again Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

We remind you that fans will be able to find Robert Pattinson among the guests of the DC FanDome, which will be live on August 22 next.