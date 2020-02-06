Entertainment

Robert Pattinson, the most handsome man in the world according to science

February 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Than Robert Pattinson He is handsome, we already knew that, but if anyone ever dares to discuss this fact, from now on we can say that this has been scientifically proven. The actor of 'The lighthouse' has been named the most handsome man in the world according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Developed by the ancient Greeks during the European Renaissance, this system has been adapted by scientists to explain what makes a person physically beautiful. Using this formula, eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shapes have been measured of many celebrities, Pattinson being scientifically the most attractive of all, at least according to the ancient Greeks.

The Dr. Julian De Silva, who heads the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Cosmetic Surgery in London, uses this Greek technology for his work, and has acknowledged that "Robert Pattinson was the clear winner", noting that the actor was considered to be a 92.15% perfect.

READ:  We tested eFilm, a free online movie loan service that has nothing to envy to the Netflix catalog


Apparently "Pattinson was in the top five in almost every category because it has classic features and a wonderful chiseled jaw.". Right behind you, second on the list, we can find the star of 'The Wicther', Henry Cavill, with 91.64%. Behind these two are Bradley Cooper with 91.08%, and Brad Pitt with 90.51%. In order, the rest of the men who make up the list of the most attractive are George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.