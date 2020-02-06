Robert Pattinson, the most handsome man in the world according to science

Share it:

Than Robert Pattinson He is handsome, we already knew that, but if anyone ever dares to discuss this fact, from now on we can say that this has been scientifically proven. The actor of 'The lighthouse' has been named the most handsome man in the world according to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Developed by the ancient Greeks during the European Renaissance, this system has been adapted by scientists to explain what makes a person physically beautiful. Using this formula, eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shapes have been measured of many celebrities, Pattinson being scientifically the most attractive of all, at least according to the ancient Greeks.

The Dr. Julian De Silva, who heads the Center for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Cosmetic Surgery in London, uses this Greek technology for his work, and has acknowledged that "Robert Pattinson was the clear winner", noting that the actor was considered to be a 92.15% perfect.





Apparently "Pattinson was in the top five in almost every category because it has classic features and a wonderful chiseled jaw.". Right behind you, second on the list, we can find the star of 'The Wicther', Henry Cavill, with 91.64%. Behind these two are Bradley Cooper with 91.08%, and Brad Pitt with 90.51%. In order, the rest of the men who make up the list of the most attractive are George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.