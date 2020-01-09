General News

 Robert Pattinson talks about the attraction he always felt for Batman

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of actor Robert Pattinson

The movie "The Lighthouse" / "The Lighthouse", the latest premiere of Robert Pattinson, has dazzled many. A different project but which highlights the performance of Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, the two main protagonists of the film. For this reason, Robert Pattinson, together with his link with "The Batman", is very requested today at the level of interviews.

Speaking in an Entertainment Weekly podcast, Pattinson was asked again about his landing in Batman and in the world of franchises he had left so sideways since "Twilight." The actor has mainly devoted himself to smaller projects, but simply, when Gotham needs a new Dark Knight, it is difficult to resist the opportunity. They asked Pattinson how he decided to put on his hood, so to speak, to which he replied:

There was something that always appealed to me. Batman films have always attracted very, very good directors and very good actors and has a legacy and lineage. It has never been something that seemed simply for money.

People still watch the television series. It is a classic television show. And it's very, very, very well done. The performances are great. It is a very interesting television show, a kind of pop arty.

In the interview, Pattinson also shared some other thoughts, such as a brief mention of the Tim Burton Batman moviessimply saying "I was obsessed with them".

"The Batman" Arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.

