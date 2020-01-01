TV Shows

Robert Pattinson reveals that he will do adult cinema

January 1, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Actor Robert Pattinson prepares to embody Bruce in the movie Batman, it was reported a few months ago in different news portals. In recent statements, Robert says he will devote himself to porn movies, and there is a reason.

Robert Pattinson has made a decision, in case Batman fans don't like the performance he will do in this movie, and he shares it in an interview with The Guardian.

The truth is that I am my toughest critic, I do not care about others, but if you do not like my version I will devote myself to porn, rather to artistic porn, "he reveals.

This 2019, Robert Pattinson, who has acted in other films such as Twilight, became a trend when it became known that he would be Batman for the trilogy Matt Reeves is preparing.



Many Batman supporters did not find the news, since they questioned Robert's abilities to play the character cited on the big screen.

The disagreement would happen soon, when it was shown that the actor has a good track record in his career and has not only done Twilight.

Robert Pattinson continues to prepare to play Bruce Wayne in Batman, whose premiere is scheduled for June 25, 2021.

Robert Thomas Pattinson is originally from London, England, and according to information in his biography, he was born on May 13, 1986; Apart from actor, he is a model, producer and singer.




He began his acting career playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, in 2005, and then achieved worldwide recognition by giving life to Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the novels of The Twilight Saga (2008-2012) by Stephenie Meyer .

