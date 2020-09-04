Entertainment

Robert Pattinson positive for Coronavirus: the situation on the protagonist of The Batman

September 4, 2020
A few hours ago, the Batman filming was interrupted due to the confirmed presence of a positive COVID-19 production member. Now it has been revealed that it was the protagonist of the film who contracted the virus, Robert pattinson.

We were warned that a crew member tested positive for Covid-19. Everyone was talking about it on set. We don’t know who it is, but it sent the calendar into chaosan insider told the British tabloid Daily Mail, as we reported this afternoon.

The production of The Batman had therefore been blocked again due to the Coronavirus (after being stopped already in March due to the pandemic), but no further details were then disclosed, except for the Warner Bros. official release who similarly declared: “A member of The Batman production tested positive for Covid-19, and is currently in isolation as required by the appropriate security protocols. Filming was temporarily stopped“.

Now, according to a report by Vanity Fair, it would seem that the member of the production in question is the protagonist of the film, Robert pattinson.

The actor’s spokespersons have not yet released any statement on the matter, but the magazine speaks of sources “positioned at the top”, and also given what had been previously stated by the aforementioned insider, it is easy that these are not simple speculations.

We await further updates.

