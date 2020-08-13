Robert Pattinson, John David Washigton and all the others in the sensational Tenet posters

Share it:

Thanks to Vital Thrills we can show you some exciting new posters for Tenet, the highly anticipated eleventh feature film written and directed by Christopher Nolan out in Italian cinemas from August 26th.

The posters, which you can find as usual in the gallery below, reinvigorate the recent promotional push organized by Warner Bros. for the launch of the film, which will arrive in various markets (including the UK and Australia) a week earlier than the United States.

The cast, highlighted by the numerous posters, is composed of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine and Aaron-Taylor Johnson, among the numerous other international actors who have found space in the massive production, whose filming took place in numerous countries and on different continents.

We remember that the plot of Tenet it is absolutely unknown at the moment, although it has been made known that the story will revolve around the world of international espionage and will have to do with a mysterious and above all very dangerous new technology capable of reversing the flow of time through a process called 'Inversion'. The goal of the protagonists, according to what has been leaked from the trailers published over the months, is to prevent the Third World War.

