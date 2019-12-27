Robert Pattinson is prepared for criticism of The Batman

Share it:

Although it will not be released until the summer of 2021, the film The batman Matt Reeves is already generating some noise and is partly due to his interesting cast, which includes Robert Pattison, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and more in a new setting.

In the case of Pattinson we have him in his first major role since he co-starred in the Twilight Saga, where he believes he reached the highest level of fandom he can experience as an actor. Despite this, in an interview with The Guardian he said recently that he is prepared for the inevitable criticisms that will undoubtedly be made by those who expect very specific things in a Batman story.

"I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie that generates some expectation. Anything you say generates people saying "Argh! You're an idiot!" and, uncle, I haven't even started with her".

The fact is that the actor lives with his greatest critic and that is why what others have to say about his work seems to worry him relatively little. "There is no critic harder for me than myself. So I don't have to worry about anyone else"he clarified.