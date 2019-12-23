 Robert Pattinson is already rehearsing for The Batman and possible filming information

Share it:

For a few days, information has been circulating on the Internet that potentially points to the filming of "The Batman", the long-awaited Batman film that director Matt Reeves is making and starring Robert Pattinson. The film is already being recorded with a second unit, although its main photography will not start until January, so some movements of the production team are already taking place.

One of the information that sounds is that a set is being built in Cardington Sheds, in the United Kingdom, for what is said to be a scene centered on (SPOILER: select the text to see it) a cathedral (FIN SPOILER), which is also linking to a search for extras to record (SPOILER: select the text to see it) a funeral scene (FIN SPOILER) to be shot in February in the area. At the moment there is not much information, it could be two very different productions, and it could even be that neither of the two information was related to "The Batman".

In parallel to all this, in The guardian have published a interview with Robert Pattinson where they reveal that the actor has already started rehearsals to put on Batman's skin. In fact, the interview takes place as soon as the actor from the studios where he is rehearsing returns, who are curiously the same ones he shot in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire". Based on the text, it would seem that Pattinson is not yet happy with the place he is with the character, but he admits that he is his worst critic in that regard. In fact, the headline of the article are statements by the actor in which he says: "I really don't know how to act".

In the interview, the actor has commented once again what led him to accept the role of Batman. “I felt a connection with (the paper), I don't know why”, but also because, "I really wanted it". The paper has a "power", so “Everyone is attracted to him. It is something unidentifiable ”.

The actor has also made reference to the comments of the fans, something he was not used to because he did not play a character with so many expectations from the saga Twilight.

I remember what it's like to talk about a movie in which there is an expectation. Every time you say something, people say: ‘Argh! Moron!'. And you say, friend, I haven't even started yet! But there is no harder criticism of myself than myself, so I don't need to worry about anyone else.

