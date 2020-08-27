Robert Pattinson: “I cried during a Final Fantasy VII scene”

Share it:

Gamespot interviewed for the release of Tenet, the new film by Christopher Nolan now also available in Italian cinemas, Robert Pattinson revealed his favorite video game ever.

“I think it was a lot of people’s favorite game, but dico Final Fantasy VII” The Batman star said. [Attenzione, segue un grosso spoiler sul gioco]. “Probably one of the three times I’ve cried in my life was during Aeris’s death. It was my first love.”

Tenet co-star Elizabeth Debicki also participated in the chat, who despite not being an inveterate gamer revealed that she stayed obsessed with a Harry Potter game. “I was really obsessed with it. My vacation flew by that summer.”

Written and directed by Nolan, Tenet is released today in various international markets and according to the first forecasts it could debut with a collection of 25-40 million dollars, thus confirming that this is the first major post-lockdown release.

Meanwhile, we remind you that Pattinson also appeared in the first official trailer of The Batman, a new film dedicated to the iconic DC superhero directed by Matt Reeves and arriving at the cinema in autumn 2021. For more information, we leave you all the details on The Batman released during the DC FanDome.