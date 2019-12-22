Robert Pattinson has already started rehearsals to debut as Batman

Share it:

The debut of Robert Pattinson as Batman is something that many fans expect and fear. Recently we were able to see him finally wearing the iconic costume of the Dark Knight of Gotham, but what matters is that the actor is already immersed in the rehearsals for The Batman

According to ComicBook, Pattinson has granted an interview for the Guardian website in which the actor admits he is not yet happy with the character, since he is his biggest critic himself. In addition, the Twilight star admits that He was very attracted to this role and describes it as inexplicable.

Pattinson is rehearsing in the same studio where he filmed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, this being the first time he has been studying for a long time. It is also the first time he will play such an iconic character that many people around the world It has very high expectations.

"I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation. Every time you say something, people say: 'Argh! Idiot!' It's like, friend, I haven't even started yet! "

The Batman will be the next Dark Knight movie in the cinema. Its premiere is scheduled for June 25, 2021 and its production will take place in 2020.