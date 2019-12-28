Robert Pattinson declares that he will devote himself to homemade artistic porn if his Batman does not conquer the public

Share it:

Since Robert Pattinson It was announced as the next Batman, the barrage of criticism that the actor has endured has been decreasing. He recently confessed to being prepared to face harsh public opinion if his role in The batman does not finish convincing the public, although now he has joked about what would happen then.

According to the statements of the actor with The Guardian, the actor confesses that "there is no critic more severe with myself than myself, so I do not need to worry about anyone else." The truth is that Pattinson has already started the rehearsals for The Batman in the studio, so his hard work will be what gives him the most confidence.

The new Bruce Wayne continued declaring that this is the ultimatum of his professional career, so when the interviewer asks him about what will happen if his version of Batman does not reach the public, the actor replies that "porn" between laughs . "But homemade artistic porn".

Pattinson is very sure of himself with this role, since the actor sees himself as his greatest critic and will put all the meat on the grill for one of the premieres in major cinemas in the DC Universe. The Batman is scheduled to premiere for the June 25, 2021.