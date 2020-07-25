Robert Pattinson, Batman fans ecstatic over the new quote to the Dark Knight

Share it:

Tonight, as promised, the second trailer of Tenet has arrived, a long-awaited new effort written and directed by Christopher Nolan which will feature John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

It was the latter that attracted the attention of the most attentive Nolanians, who found in the promotional video some details related to The dark Knight: the actor of Good Time, Cosmopolis is The Last City of Z, in fact, it appears in the trailer exactly after the writing "by the director of the saga of The Dark Knight", and it does so with an entrance on the scene worthy of Bruce Wayne, exiting in style from a luxury car.

Moreover, he is still the one talking about crashing a plane, something that immediately recalls the sensational opening scene of The Dark Knight – The Return, where Tom Hardy's Bane toppled a plane in flight: things in Tenet they will be different, but Pattinson's joke initially seems to quote that sequence.

If you've spent the last few months on Saturn, know that Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne anticipated The Batman by Matt Reeves: curiously, the actor said he received the phone call that confirmed that he got the part right on the set of Tenet, in front of Christopher Nolan, to whom he immediately asked for advice on interpretation.

We remember that Tenet will arrive in American cinemas from July 16, unless any postponements. The Batman instead, which has already been postponed, it will be released in October 2021.