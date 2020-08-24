Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the first images of The Batman!

Share it:

Waiting for the trailer for The Batman, which will come this night, from DC FanDome Three first official images of the new film by Matt Reeves, which as you can see at the bottom of the article show for the first time the Bruce Wayne by Robert Pattinson!

Also during the Warner and DC virtual convention, DC Films president Walter Hamada revealed that the film written and directed by Reeves will be set in the universe known as New Earth and will kick off during Bruce’s second year of business as the Dark Knight. As known, the film will be a noir tale centered on a long investigation conducted by Batman to uncover a mysterious plot in the middle of the Gothamite election period.

We remind you that the film will also include the debut of Catwoman, the Riddler and the Penguin, played respectively by Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano e Colin Farrell, but also those of Alfred di Andy Serkis and James Gordon’s Jeffrey Wright. For more updates stay tuned to Everyeye, as the long night of the DC FanDome is just beginning – more information on the Robert Pattinson movie should come later, including a much talked about first official trailer.

