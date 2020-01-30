 Robert Pattinson apologizes for saying Batman is not a superhero

Share it:

Batman has an important fandom. There are many who want a new solo movie of Batman, something that has not happened for quite some time now – too safe according to more than one fan. Therefore, you look with special attention to the film "The Batman", the project that director Matt Reeves is doing after taking over from Ben Affleck, and consequently to everything his protagonist can say Robert Pattinson about.

In a new interview with Time out they have asked the actor about the commotion generated by his previous comments that Batman is not a superhero – something he has come to say twice, in October and December of last year – what he said at the time had helped him get better into the character. In these new statements, the actor says he did not understand what had happened to make such a stir, nor does he know what was happening today. However, hoping to calm down a little, he retracted with some humor, from his initial statement:

I was not educated on the subject, ”the actor also says in a joking tone. People got very angry about that. It's strange. I still can't understand the problem. Ok, he's a superhero, I'm sorry! Next headline: Tin Pattinson recants: Batman is, in fact, a superhero. He retracts ’.

In this same interview, the actor has acknowledged that at the time he was very afraid of losing paper when everyone began to question the casting choice, because when the rumors came out, as we know, Pattinson was not yet chosen as the new Batman.

I hadn't even auditioned. It's distressing because I was very excited and you think: really, is this how I'm going to lose this paper? It is the most annoying circumstance to lose something. Everyone was in plan: ‘Is that true, is that true?’ And it wasn't true at that time, he hadn't gotten the job. It was quite scary.

Talking to the BBC, the actor has also commented on fear that has the big blockbusters He believes that they can damage a lot the public image of the actor in case they go wrong. That's why he recognizes that he feels safer working in movies indie.

You can see many examples of things that didn't work for people, so I thought it would be a silly idea to try to make a great action movie or something. I always think that whatever movie you make, there is some possibility that it is the last movie you are going to get, and that's why I don't want to finish my career in a movie ‘Transient’.

The plot details of "The Batman" They are still scarce, and for the moment we must settle for knowing the main cast and part of the technical team of the film that are already working in London on the film. Possibly the month of February leaves us enough images of the shooting as it is planned to shoot several outdoor scenes.

