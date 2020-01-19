Robert Pattinson and William Dafoe explain why they join superhero franchises

Share it:

If criticism coincides with something when talking about Roger Eggers' new film, it is in the huge interpretive duel that occurs. Robert Pattinson and William Dafoe they face even madness in a duel of talents that many compare with the one starring in the great 'The Master' by Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman. One through impeccable work for decades, although never sufficiently recognized, and the other leaving aside his initial fame as the protagonist of 'Twilight' to work under the orders of the most daring filmmakers in the craziest projects, Pattinson and Dafoe They are two of the biggest names in the most amazing American cinema. Yes, but they are also two actors linked to the great superhero franchises.

While Pattinson prepares for the long-awaited 'The Batman', many Dafoe still know him as the Green Goblin of Sam Raimi's first 'Spider-Man'. In addition, we also saw it more recently in 'Aquaman'. Both have spoken with Total Film about the similarity of their experiences, alternating cinema mainstream large budget with the most risky and humble projects. Pattinson begins talking about his partner's past:

I actually talked to him about the Green Goblin. He really, really wanted to do it. He told me that he did the casting for it and that he was very, very far behind the paper. I thought it was very interesting. I thought that the actors who have done so many things only took roles for those who were behind them. He told me that people did not understand why he liked the character so much. And he was a great character. That's how I feel with Batman.

Dafoe, on the other hand, clarified that, after forty years of career, making those comic films is "a way to keep things interesting and not repeat himself."

The Green Goblin, when I look back and remember that … Comics-based movies were not an industry then. It was something new to do but I remember, at the time, that people who knew me for independent and artistic cinema looked at him with contempt, as if to say: "Why do you want to make a comics movie?" I've never been that kind of snob, I like to mix things up.

Perhaps we still have time to learn more about Pattinson and Dafoe and both begin to not discredit the contrary. Everyone in general should know that 'The lighthouse' is in theaters since last January 10 and that, for the premiere of 'The Batman', we still have to wait until June 25, 2021.