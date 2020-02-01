Robert Pattinson almost lost the role

Share it:

There are times when an actor makes himself known thanks to a role in a movie that is not always considered good or quality. This happened to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart with the saga 'Twilight'movie franchise teen full of love stories between wolves and vampires that has been quite vilified over the years. This, as much as it gave fame to its protagonists, hung a label on their backs difficult to eliminate, and although Kristen has even managed to be named actress of the decade, for many, both he and she will always be "those of ' Twilight'". This made that, when the actor signed for 'The Batman' to give life to a young Bruce Wayne, many were the haters They put the shout in the sky.

But Matt Reeves knows what is done, and if he has chosen Pattinson to be the new dark knight it is for something. Even so, so much hatred towards his choice almost cost the actor the role even before casting. In a recent interview with Time out, Pattinson went into more detail on this subject, commented that the rumors about his possible signing, and the reaction of the fans, leaked when he was heading to the Cannes film festival to promote 'The lighthouse'.

"I hadn't even auditioned yet. It was quite stressful because I was so excited but I thought: really, is this how I'm going to lose this paper? It's the most annoying circumstances when it comes to losing something. Everyone was wondering if they were certain the rumors, and they were not at that time, had not gotten the job. It was quite scary. "

Robert Pattinson continued commenting that both he and his team were "furious" for the leak and the reactions to that rumor, especially since they thought it could cost you paper. Concern that increased when launched an online petition to prevent Warner Bros from signing him. Fortunately, Matt Reeves has proven to have enough integrity to ignore the cries of the most nearsighted and Pattinson has become the new Batman, where he will surely demonstrate the great actor inside.