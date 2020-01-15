Robert Moreno: "Valverde? I'm not surprised at all, I'm an example"

Robert Moreno, coach of AS Monaco and former national coach of Spain, has been questioned at a press conference for the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde as coach of the Barcelona Football Club.

The Catalan coach took advantage of the question to launch a dart to the Federation. "Nothing surprises me in football anymore. Nothing at all. I am an example (laughs). Nothing surprises me".

This message leaves him after a little more than a month ago Luis Enrique returned as national coach and decided that Robert Moreno was not part of his technical staff.