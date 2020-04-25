Robert Moreno: "Mbappé is a footballer who scores a goal in any situation, but Neymar gives you something more"

Share it:

Robert Moreno went through the microphones of What T'hi Jugues to chat about his new stage in Monaco and his past experience in Barcelona. The coach was clear about his tastes regarding footballers: "Mbappé is a footballer who scores a goal in any situation, but Neymar gives you something else."

"For me Mbappé is one of the three best strikers in the world. Neymar, not counting Messi because I don't even put him on this list, is possibly the second best player in the world ", added.

"And when I say player, I mean, it makes the team play. Mbappé is a footballer who scores a goal in any situation, but Neymar makes others play and for me he gives you something else. It's like Messi: he scores, but making the rest play … And if there is a player who approaches Messi, for me it is Neymar ".

The coach had good words about the Brazilian player. "Neymar never had a bad training, just as others stayed on the table with massages, he gave an incredible level. He gave some values, in terms of efforts that we measured with incredible GPS. What he does in his private life I do not meddle while later he performs in training and games, "he added.

"I'm even ashamed of being a coach because now I don't contribute anything to society"

Regarding how to resume the competitions after the break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Moreno said that "we are all in great doubt, everyone is looking at what the one next door is doing." "The French league looks at what the Spanish one says. I am no longer worried about ending this season, I am worried about how we will play next season," he added.

"I am ashamed to talk about football at this moment when there are people who give up their lives, I am even ashamed of being a football coach because I did not contribute anything to society to save this. Within my family I have someone with coronavirus and it is a strange and difficult situation, "he admitted.

Regarding the position of the players to resume and put their health at stake, the coach explained that "he understands that each one defends their interests." "Players must have the last word, a survey was done here and 80% of players did not want to return until security is guaranteed," he said. In addition, he pointed out to the institution that he has to impose solutions. "The solution has to be given by UEFA, unifying criteria. Do not pass the ball to the federations "he concluded.