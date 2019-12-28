Sports

Robert Moreno is the new coach of Monaco

December 28, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Robert Moreno, former Spanish presenter, is the new coach of the Monaco, which ignores the Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim, and signs his first contract as the first coach of a club until June 2022.

After reaching an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on November 19, after qualifying Spain for Euro 2020, Robert Moreno has received numerous proposals which declined until the arrival of the Monaco offer, club with which he committed this Saturday.

The Catalan coach who started his career always linked to Luis Enrique Martinez until he took his reins in the Spanish team, they will premiere in Monaco as the first coach of an elite club.

Daniel Guindos, former coach of Equatorial Guinea, will be accompanied in his work team that leads to Monaco, as second coach, Juanjo del Ojo as physical trainer and José Sambade as goalkeeper coach.

READ:  The Iturralde Classics: what Ronaldinho told him after the applause of the Bernabéu and his red debut at 20 '

After making the decision Monaco to cease Jardim, two Spanish technicians were the main candidates, the Spaniard Marcelino García Toral and Robert Moreno, which is finally the bet of a club that marches seventh in the French league, 17 points behind the PSG leader and seeks a change of course.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.