Robert Moreno is the new coach of Monaco

Robert Moreno, former Spanish presenter, is the new coach of the Monaco, which ignores the Portuguese coach Leonardo Jardim, and signs his first contract as the first coach of a club until June 2022.

After reaching an agreement with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on November 19, after qualifying Spain for Euro 2020, Robert Moreno has received numerous proposals which declined until the arrival of the Monaco offer, club with which he committed this Saturday.

The Catalan coach who started his career always linked to Luis Enrique Martinez until he took his reins in the Spanish team, they will premiere in Monaco as the first coach of an elite club.

Daniel Guindos, former coach of Equatorial Guinea, will be accompanied in his work team that leads to Monaco, as second coach, Juanjo del Ojo as physical trainer and José Sambade as goalkeeper coach.

After making the decision Monaco to cease Jardim, two Spanish technicians were the main candidates, the Spaniard Marcelino García Toral and Robert Moreno, which is finally the bet of a club that marches seventh in the French league, 17 points behind the PSG leader and seeks a change of course.