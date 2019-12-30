Robert Moreno: "I spent nine wonderful years with Luis Enrique, but I've been coach for 28"

Robert Moreno He has directed his first session as coach of AS Monaco and subsequently it has been officially presented.

Before the obligatory question about Luis Enrique, his predecessor and successor on the Spanish bench, wanted to leave the controversy settled: "It was nine wonderful years by his side. I only have gratitude. What happened a few weeks ago is already past, I have been coach for 28 years. Since I was 14 I have been training. The past is there, but you have to leave it behind. "

The Catalan has also referred to the two parties that face him PSG on January 12 and 15: "First I will focus on the next game. The PSG game will come, but the first is on Saturday. We will try to win every game."

Regarding the objectives, he said: "They must be the maximum. Our main objective should be improve every day, We want to win and get the most. If we do that, we will reach final goals. "

About your options: "I had many offers, but, considering myself a coach of level, I needed a project according to my desire. The project that AS Monaco has presented to me has been the best. "