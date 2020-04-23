Robert Moreno: "After Luis Enrique's departure I tried to develop new ideas"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robert Moreno, Spanish technician of Monaco, He said this Wednesday that his time as coach, in which he classified Spain for the Eurocup, served him, above the controversial final that he had, to demonstrate to himself that he was "ready to lead any team."

Moreno did not hide that he had a bad time when the return of Luis Enrique. "As soon as I left the team, the initial impact was strong for the situation that I had to live. Those days I tried to isolate myself with my family. I did not hear anythingI did not read the press for all the things that were published. All the lies that were told about me, "he stated in The Coaches Voice.

Robert, however, drew positive conclusions from his time in the selection: "It served to demonstrate to myself that was ready to lead any team Because if you manage the Spanish team, you can manage any team. There are the best players. "

The decision maker

From the moment he took office and was first coach for the first time in his career, he felt "the responsibility of being the one taking the last decisions"and" the person who runs a human group ".

"Above all, I have to thank the players for their behavior. They made everything very easy. They already knew all the 'staff' and knew what to expect. We spoke clearly in the first talk. The way of working that We had always had a lot of consensus, and so it would continue. Ideas belong to everyone. Everything is talked about, "he said.

It was the moment when he introduced news Regarding the work of Luis Enrique, who detailed: "From that moment, it did become me. I tried to develop new ideasFor example, make the line of three with interiors, maintain a slightly more fixed structure, occupying different spaces. But following the great lines that we had until that moment. '

The presence in the media

The biggest changes in his life were accused by Robert Moreno "outside the dressing room", where he reveals that the Federation asked him to make himself known. "Life changes you a lot when you become a coach. When I took over, one of the first things I claimed was the not appear in the media, out of respect for the whole situation that had been lived up to that moment, but the Federation asked me to do it, "he said.

"You are a coach. We need people to know you. So they asked me and I did so. The entire media part, which for me until then was non-existent, came to play an important role. Somehow, I had to introduce myself to people and I began to live with all that. People recognize you on the street, you have to make decisions that you were not used to making, you appear in the media to give interviews. I tried to manage it as naturally as always, "he stressed.

The latest news from the world of sports