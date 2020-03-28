 Robert Liefeld talks about his future Deadpool wishes in film

Share it:

The Comic Book media organized yesterday – this morning in Spain – a live concert with the artist Robert Liefeld, known for creating characters like Deadpool or Cable. He has always been very supportive of the films we have had of the Bocazas Mercenary and he has looked forward to continuing to enjoy them in the cinema.

In that long talk they talked, while looking Deadpool, of many topics, with Lielfeld sharing his wishes and curiosities that we can summarize in those points:

Liefeld makes a fleeting cameo in the first Deadpool movie and during this talk, the artist revealed that his appearance at first was posed differently, to make it even more violent, but it could not be due to an unsuccessful failure.

The funny thing is that Buck originally stabbed me in the hand, I agreed, I thought it would be a funny joke, to have a knife go through my hand, my drawing hand. But they only had a utility knife and Buck was sweating a lot, and the heat, the utility knife was not solid so it buckled every time my hand was stabbed.

As a result of the above, he also commented that has no interest in continuing to make cameosWell, you've already made one.

People always ask me why I don't make cameos, well here's the quick answer: I made one, no one saw me on it. I don't need to continue making cameos, I'm not Stan Lee …

The landing of the Deadpool from the cinema in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will end up happening, and perhaps one of the issues that some fans are asking is what will happen to Cable, since it is played by Josh Brolin, the same that motion capture helped create Thanos. Liefeld sees no problem with it being the same actor, and in fact, he wants Brolin to continue playing Cable.

Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later. He is eager to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He said he understands how much he likes his role as Thanos, but he doesn't look quite like Josh Brolin. These are the words Josh Brolin said to me, ‘Rob, when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones wouldn't stop ringing. ’. That changed everything for him and obviously Josh is going to receive an award for his career and his life at some point. The guy is one of our best actors.

Liefeld admits he wants to see Deadpool from the movies interact with the UCM and specifically wants to see him together with Thor or with the Hulk.

I immediately go to whoever is left because I know the fans want to go backwards all the time, ”says the writer, referring to the fact that you can no longer cross paths with characters who have left the UCM. Until an option is really viable, I can't consider it. Right now, we have Thor still around here. Hemsworth, right? And we have Ruffalo as the Hulk. We still have Ant-Man, right? And then the Guardians of the Galaxy characters… Star-Lord and Deadpool would be a lot of fun together and since Deadpool has had a whole series in space called Deadpool Corps, this would be no stranger to him.

Also highlight the Liefeld's wishes to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine again and also see him with Deadpool.

I don't like to speculate about things that can't be, but I'm stubborn enough to believe that as the years go by, as we get further apart, maybe in ten years, we'll see them (together). Despite the fact that Hugh and Ryan have told me that (Hugh) has turned the page, (they have told me) in the face, minds change. Time passes, things change. I still maintain that opportunity still exists, that they will share the screen at some point, now that Ryan has found the Deadpool that we all intended it to be.

Finally, a revealing curiosity from the movie is that Colossus almost sports a very different outfit in the movie, possibly less X-Men.

This is one of the first pieces of art that Tim Miller sent me.