Robert Englund resuscitates Freddy Krueger for the coronavirus

There is no doubt that the situation we are living in is something that none of us were prepared for, but if we have learned something from confinement, it is that we must wash our hands a lot and wear gloves when we go to buy. Even so, in case there is still a clueless person who still does not know how to act, Robert Englund He wanted to review these important points in his last viral video. The actor has not hesitated to resurrect his Freddy Krueger interior to remind us that we should always carry our glove close.

In the video, which you can see above, we see the icon of terror urging people to stay home, but it also reminds them that, if they are going to the supermarket, they must put on the glove, moment in which he takes out his mythical glove full of blades and imitates the laughter of the charismatic assassin from the films 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'. And continuing with the references, Englund released this video with the following caption: "This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself."

Without a doubt, a great way to motivate all horror fans to follow these directions in these strange times. And if anyone needs an extra dose of Englund, we remind you that his latest project has been to present the program, 'True Terror' by Travel Channel, which has received excellent reviews from fans of terror in the United States and whose poster we can see in the Englund video.