Robert Englund doubts that he is Freddy Krueger again

Robert Englund was, is and will always be remembered for being the actor who embodied Freddy Krueger in the mythical 'Nightmare on Elm Street'. Despite this, The actor believes that his days giving life to this character are over. According to Entertainment Weekly, Englund believes it is only a matter of time before the right team meets and amazes fans with something special in order to continue Freddy's story, and although he does not want to be Krueger again, if you want to be part of that new possible delivery.

"I don't think I'll put on my makeup again. I'm a little older to play Freddy now. I think if I did, it would be more of a 'Freddy vs. Viagra."

And although the biggest fans of the saga created by Wes Craven may be somewhat unhappy after hearing Englund say that he has finished with Freddy forever, they will be encouraged to know that this does not mean that you have finished with the franchise of 'Nightmare on Elm Street': "I know that rights have become the property of Wes Craven's family again, and I know that they have examined many different proposals and ideas. I hope they are open-minded, because there are many young scriptwriters and aspiring directors who love the horror genre that they have some interesting ideas. I'd love to be invited back if they decided to restart 'Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Warriors of the Dream'. "

Hulton Archive





But, Who would Robert Englund want to play in a possible restart of that third installment? Your response actually makes a lot of sense and will probably make many fans of the genre get excited just thinking about it. "I would love to go back and play the dream analyst (the character of Dr. Elizabeth Simms, played by Elizabeth Pointer), the doctor in therapy sessions who does not believe that there may be a collective nightmare or that it is common for a group of people. I think it would be fun for fans, and it would also be great for me to play a role originally played by a woman and turn it around. I think there’s a great tradition in the cameo horror genre like that, so it would be fun , but I have no idea if they are going to follow and create completely new stories, or if they are going to choose to make prequels and stories about Freddy's origin. I don't know what they are doing. "

If Robert Englund has really decided that he will never play Freddy Krueger again, at least he is already clear who would be the ideal candidate to replace him, Kevin Bacon.