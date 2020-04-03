Robert Englund debuts as presenter on 'True Terror'

Share it:

Robert Englund He is known worldwide for bringing the disfigured child murderer Freddy Krueger to life in the 'Nightmare on Elm Street' horror franchise. Beyond this, Krueger has had roles in numerous genre films, and all of them are now joined by a new task that will delight all his fans, and that is that Englund is the presenter of a new television show, 'True Terror' on the Travel Channel.

The first season of this show premiered recently in the United States, telling different scary stories from around the country. Each hour-long episode presents true stories straight from the headlines ancient, like that of a New Orleans teenager who was buried alive or a small Pennsylvania town terrified of a demonic beast. In an exclusive interview with LooperEnglund talked about how he joined 'True Terror' and what it has really been like for him to present this TV show, heavily influenced by another classic show, 'Unsolved Mysteries', which was introduced by Robert Stack.

"One of the producers loved that show. He wanted to make a contemporary version of it, but darker. Now we can be a little darker. The idea was to find these weird, darker stories that were published in newspapers in the past."

To find these stories, the research team searched the country's past, reading ancient newspapers for creepy legends and traditions, finding fantastic tales of ghosts, strange beasts, serial killers, and much more. And Englund is clear How do you want to advance if you do a second season, and he wants to appear in these stories. "I want to do more. I would love to be included in some of the segments."

Now we just need to wait for this program to be released in our country and thus be able to enjoy this new facet of Freddy.