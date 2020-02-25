Robert Eggers's 'The Northman' will be "unusually violent"

Share it:

Last October we made the news that Robert Eggers' new movie after 'The Witch' and 'The Lighthouse' would be 'The Northman', a tape for which he will have a luxury cast with names like Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies'), Alexander Skarsgård ('True Blood'), Anya Taylor-Joy ('The Witch'), Bill Skarsgård ('Wild Nation') and Willem Dafoe ('The Lighthouse'). Written by Eggers with the Icelandic poet and novelist, Sjon, this new film has been described as a saga of Viking revenge set in Iceland at the beginning of the 10th century. And if it had already got our attention, now we have just heard the latest statements of its director of photography, Jarin Blaschke, which has managed to increase our hype commenting that this new movie will be dark and unusually violent.

"It's a bigger movie than the others. I can say it's a Viking revenge movie and we're shooting in Europe. It's dark and unusually violent. I think Eggers feels the responsibility of doing a kind of trilogy. "

We must remember that the first two tapes of Eggers are not exactly violent, highlighting their evil atmosphere more than the gore, although we assume that when they are Vikings the thing changes. 'The Northman' is being produced by Lars Knudsen, responsible for producing titles such as 'Hereditary' or 'Midsommar' and that he was already in charge of doing the same with 'the Witch', Eggers' first film, so that the thing could not paint better.