Robert Downey Jr. Wanted To Be Hawkeye In Marvel

What if Robert Downey Jr. would not have been Hombre de Hierro? Would it have been the MCU same? We will always have that doubt now that we have discovered that the actor who has played the legendary Marvel Studios Avenger for more than a decade actually has one more name in his head when asked who is his favorite hero.

Who is it about? Bets open although the answer is quite surprising. Because besides the "genius, millionaire, playboy and philanthropist" that is Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) Robert Downey Jr. loves the role of Clint Barton (u Hawk Eye). Yes, the same actor has recognized this in an interview with BBC Radio 1.

When the media asked him that another Avenger would want to be besides Iron Man, the actor, who recently presented 'Dr. Dolittle 'and he has not done very well at the box office, he confessed that "Looking back now, also because I am a fan of Jeremy Renner, who made it great, particularly when he becomes Ronin (in Avengers: Endgame) I would say that Hawkeye would be my choice".

Yes, it could have been an option; however, that option will probably not be considered at any time, since Kevin Feige already confessed that when he created the first film with Iron Man, he was fully committed to Robert Downey Jr. as the ideal candidate for the role. And no, it didn't fail. And what to say, Jeremy Renner, who does not see it as the Eye of Falcon par excellence? By the way, he will premiere his solo series at Disney + in the fall of 2021.