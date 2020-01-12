Robert Downey Jr. talks about his future at Marvel Studios

Share it:

Eleven years are the ones that Robert Downey Jr. has worked for Marvel studios. The actor who gave life to Iron Man and closed the acclaimed Avengers: Endgame With an ending that many will always remember, he has talked about his future in the company.

When half Parade recently asked the actor about his future at Marvel Studios, Downey replied with a "The war for me is over," he said. "Personally I have delighted with greener pastures."

When the actor who faced Tony Stark In the early stages of Marvel he speaks of "greener pastures", refers to the recent premiere of the film The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle. The film is a success at the box office thanks to the great cast that forms it with a lot of big names, including Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Selena Gomez and Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

Recently, in another interview with Extra, Downey stated that "anything could happen" when asked about the Iron Man's return to UCM. Therefore, Tony Stark's return to UCM, now that time travel and the multiverse has come true, is not entirely impossible.