 Robert Downey Jr. says he doesn't know anything about his cameo in Black Widow

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Months ago the news that we would see actor Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in “Black Widow”, although the actor had said goodbye to his character in "Avengers: Endgame". Then we learned that his return was actually a simple cameo and thanks to footage that would be used by the actor and was not used at the time in "Captain America: Civil War".

In the midst of these recent statements in which Downey Jr. does not believe that he returns as Tony Stark, but does not rule out that possibility, he has been asked about that material that will be used for the prequel movie focused on the Black Widow. He is completely unaware of what will happen and even reaches “Trolling”:

All right. Great. It would be good if they notified me. caution is forearmed. They can do anything now. This could be a deep false interview for what we know (laughs).

At the moment there are no more details about that scene

