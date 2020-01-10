Robert Downey Jr. says he could come back as Iron Man

Share it:

We all know how it ended Avengers: Endgame and what it meant for some UCM characters (not just Iron Man). However, Robert Downey Jr. has just turned on the alarms with less impressive statements. In fact, he has confirmed that his return as Iron Man is not ruled out. And it refers to the same character, not a possible reboot.

During a Downey appearance to promote Dolittle, which he did with his wife Susan, the actor told Extra that he is more or less finished, but that you can never say never. While saying it casually, Susan immediately intervened to tell her that comment would be the headline of the next day. And indeed it has happened.

Anyway, we must not forget that, in some way, Downey could be referring to the possibility that his character appears in the next UCM movie: Black Widow. Which, on the other hand, will initiate Phase 4.

This is exactly what Downey said during the interview: "Yes, anything could happen. I'm really enjoying … As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my guns and I'm fine to let it go. I also think that Marvel is in its stuff now and they're trying a lot of news.". As always, an ambiguity that will leave us, at least, with doubt.

Sources: Comicbook / Extra