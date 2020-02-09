Robert Downey Jr. reveals the other Avenger he would like to have played

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Obviously, at this point, it is impossible to imagine the star Robert Downey Jr. playing someone other than Tony Stark or Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stark was the starting point of Marvel Studios and the fate of that character in Avengers: Endgame culminated a saga of a decade that completely consolidated the UCM.

But if Downey Jr. could have played someone else at UCM, who would it have been? While promoting his latest movie, The adventures of Doctor Dolittle, the actor sat on BBC 1 radio and answered the children's questions, from "What was the best birthday party you've ever had?", to "Have you ever urinated in a pool?"

William, 10, however, asked Downey Jr. that if it had not been Iron Man, what a superhero he would have liked to be. The answer was: "I cannot think of any American child with blood in his veins who did not imagine himself as Spider-man while growing up. "

"However," Downey Jr. added, "looking at him now, also because I am a big fan of Jeremy Renner, and he did so great, particularly when he becomes Ronin [in Avengers: Endgame], I would say that Hawk Eye would be my goal. "

The actor who gave life to Tony Stark also recently stated that one of the less transcendental scenes of Iron Man was the one that had the most emotional sasaplandificance for him. Also, since Avengers: Endgame put an end to the story of the iron superhero, Downey Jr. has not stopped receiving questions about his future at UCM, which he has not hesitated to answer.

The next installment of Marvel Studios is Black Widow, the story of the most fearsome avenger that he was able to give his life to save humanity, just as Tony Stark did. The tape will be released next day April 30th.