Robert Downey Jr. receives birthday greetings from the UCM cast

April 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
For his 55th birthday, actor Robert Downey Jr. has been receiving tons of congratulations online. Among them there are many of castmates with whom he has worked in the films of the UCM; such as Chris Evans, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo.

The Downey and Ruffalo characters had a great relationship in the movies as they were the most experienced scientists in The Avengers and responsible for devising much of their plans.

Waititi is the director and actor of one of the most fun and celebrated UCM films for many of the followers of this universe, Thor: Ragnarok.

Captain America himself has been Tony Stark's best friend and worst enemy during phases 1, 2 and 3 of the UCM.

Jeremy Renner plays the avenger Hawkeye.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays Pepper Potts, Tony Stark's assistant and eventually also his wife and mother to his daughter, Morgan Stark.

Precisely the congratulations of the actress who plays Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame is one of the most tender we have seen.

Much of this team has said goodbye forever to the Marvel Studios movies as a legion of new faces prepares for their debut. A debut, yes, that will have to wait a little longer than expected since the release of all the UCM films has been delayed.

