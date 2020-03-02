Robert Downey Jr. puts a condition to return to the MCU

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tony Stark may have died last year in 'Avengers: Endgame', but it is clear that he will continue to have a great impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a while longer. After all, his legacy was a big part of the story of 'Spider-Man: Away from Home' and Robert Downey Jr. He will return to our screens again as Tony Stark for 'Black Widow', who will be with us this May.

Beyond that, it is also rumored that the actor may be negotiating some more appearances within the MCU. Marvel wants him back, and although Downey Jr. is probably in talks to raise his salary, he could be asking for something else: apparently the actor would only return to the MCU if actress Gwyneth Paltrow returns as Pepper Potts too. Downey Jr points out that she is very important to Stark's story and character, and has apparently struggled to appear in several MCU movies in the past. And although Paltrow declared that his days at Marvel are over, according to the first rumors the studio hopes that they can count on the actress.

Marvel studios

It is not clear in which project the two would appear if both decided to return, but the television series 'Ironheart', one of the new ones planned for Disney +, would be a good bet. On the other hand, it has also been heard that Downey Jr. is eager to work with Tom holland again at the MCU and if Marvel finds a movie or TV series for the two to meet again, it would help Downey Jr. return.

At the moment the two factors to achieve his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be a considerable figure and that Paltrow returns with him. 'The adventures of Doctor Dolittle' has not gone bad internationally and is expected to be shortly with the third part of 'Sherlock Holmes'. Regardless of that, I hope I resolve something soon with Kevin Feige and be seen soon back in the universe in which more than a decade has passed. We'll see what happens.