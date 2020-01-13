Robert Downey Jr. made The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle because he loves animals

Share it:

Just two days ago we could know that The adventures of Doctor Dolittle, which was recently released in Korea, had risen to number 1 at the country's box office. A good way to start for a movie that will mark a before and after in Robert Downey Jr.'s career, after 10 years playing Iron Man at UCM. Now, the actor has revealed the reason why he chose this movie to continue his career, and not another.

Some might think it was for money. But the actor says it was not so. Rather, he reaffirms his passion for animals, which is why he immediately connected with the idea of ​​interpreting Dr. Dolittle.

This is what Downey said in the interview he granted Extra with his wife: "When I wondered whether or not to choose this movie, I looked out the window and saw our alpacas, goats and cows and felt in sync.". In fact, the actor says he has been adding more animals to his "collection" staff in the house you have in Malibu.

Anyway, Downey also states that another reason why opting for this film has been precisely the family. And not only because his wife Susan is the producer and they don't like to spend a lot of time without carrying out a common project, but also because they wanted the actor's next film to be something they could see as a family, with their children.

