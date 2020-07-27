Robert Downey Jr. jokes about Gwyneth Paltrow's vaginal odor candle: the video

Share it:

Although their path within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts respectively ended with Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. is Gwyneth Platrow they remain good friends in the real world, so much so that they get to call for a Voting Video via Instagram, publishing it in a story.

Paltrow in the video refers to Downey Jr. "like his best friend", and during this chat desired by the actress within the campaign #RegisterAFriendDay, aimed at encouraging as many people as possible to vote at the next American Presidential elections in November, the beloved interpreter of Iron Man has also had the opportunity to joke and ironic on the curious candle smell "vagina of Gwyneth Paltrow " launched (and immediately sold out) by the actress last January, before the end of the world with Pandemic.

Paltrow's response is still fantastic, given that at the colleague's joke about the candles she countered with a few smiles saying "I'm creating a new special perfume for you right now ". The purpose of the video, however, is to make sure that a friend does not let another friend or group of friends go to vote in 100 days, when the American Presidential Election takes place.

As for Paltrow's Vagina Odor Candles, this was the product description:

"This candle was born as a joke between the perfumer Douglas Little and Gwyneth Paltrow. The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out: 'Uhh..this smells like vagina'. And from there it evolved into a fun, gorgeous, sexy and wonderfully unexpected perfume. It turned out to be perfect as a candle – in Goop Health it sold out in a few hours. It is a blend of geranium, citrus bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with damask rose and ambrette seeds that remind us of fantasy, seduction and sophisticated warmth".