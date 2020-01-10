 Robert Downey Jr. does not rule out that Iron Man may return in the future

Share it:

Tony Stark's path in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an end after seen in "Avengers: Endgame". While we'll see Tony again in “Black Widow”, this will be footage, nothing new material shot for the movie. Therefore a final farewell for the character but that is not such a closed door for Robert Downey Jr., responsible for interpreting it from "Hombre de Hierro" in 2008.

The actor, who is in luck for the great reception his film has had "Dolittle" in Korea, he has been asked during an interview with Extra if he could return to Marvel at some point. The actor does not rule out that possibility, given all the ways Marvel is testing, but yes he thinks he is "retired".