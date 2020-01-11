Robert Downey Jr. does not close the possibility of continuing to appear in the MCU

Share it:

Without Robert Downey Jr. there is no MCU that is worth it. Thor and Captain America are fine, but Tony Stark is Tony Stark and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is so permeated with its essence that neither Spider-Man seems to make sense without him and his technology. It started with him and with him, in a way, it ended.

As good as we said goodbye (with, perhaps, the most expensive scene in history) it will be hard to say goodbye. To us and to Marvel. But the truth is that we would not have to, with an expanded universe to an entire galaxy and fully controlled time travelWhat prevents us from thinking that we will see stories in which Tony has not clicked his fingers yet? We already have the proof in 'Black Widow', that will reach our cinemas on next April 30 and in which it seems very likely that Iron Man does, at least, a cameo. And the same could happen in 'The Eternal' or in the aftermath of 'Captain Marvel' or even in a world as malleable as that of 'Doctor Strange'. The possibilities are almost as many as the temptations to make the favorite character of the highest grossing franchise in film history come back.

The truth is Robert Downey Jr. has always been delighted with a role he has played in, for now, ten different films. In statements for Extra Tv he has talked about it and, for the secrecy that is brought in Disney with each movement, he has left the door to his return more open than we expected.

Everything could happen. As far as I'm concerned, I hung up my weapons and I'm happy to let it go. I also believe that Marvel is on a trip now, trying a lot of different things and, you know, I'm looking forward to seeing everything that is coming.

For now, we will have to wait until April 30 to see Robert Downey Jr. again in the shoes of Tony Stark / Iron Man but, honestly, we doubt that this is the last one. Will Peter Parker appear as a ghost of force ? Oh no, that's something else.