General News

 Robert Downey Jr. does not believe he returns as Iron Man but does not rule him out

January 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Avengers: Infinity War / Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The actor Robert Downey Jr. is currently promoting the movie "Doolittle" and it is inevitable that he will be asked about the great character he is known for today, about his role as Hombre de Hierro. Far from confirming anything, days ago he already dropped that the door is open to be able to return, and now, in two new interviews, he has again referred to this idea.

First, he noted that all things come to an end when asked about his reaction to the hero's destiny during an interview with Today:

You know, now that I'm middle-aged, to be honest, you start looking at the previous nine (years) and you say, ‘Oh, this is part of the trip’. Things end You know, everyone is going somewhere.

When asked if he hoped that Iron Man would return, again without really confirming anything, he acknowledged that is open to the idea, although obviously it does not depend on him, and time will tell after seen in "Avengers: Endgame".

I am so glad to have reached where I have come. I am very lucky. Therefore, I am not the type of person that… I want to try to maintain elegance. We'll see.

Speaking with Joe Rogan in another interview, he has gone one step further, and although he acknowledges that he sees it unlikely to return as Iron Man, He doesn't rule it out at all, but as long as there is a good reason for his return:

Let me ask you the question: If I put on the shirt again, I would not feel it a bit in a plan ‘oh shit’… for me, starting over is ruled out. I feel like I've done everything I could with that character. I'd have to have a super convincing argument and a series of events that made it obvious. But the other thing is that I want to do other things.

Via information | Today | Joe Rogan

READ:   Thena, Sersi and Phastos in new filtered images of the Eternals set
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.